Tyson Spooky Nuggets are back by popular demand. The Halloween-inspired chicken nuggets made their debut last season, available exclusively via a giveaway on the brand’s Instagram page. Due to a positive response, they are available in stores for the first time starting in September.

Made with 100% white-meat chicken, precooked and lightly breaded, Tyson Spooky Nuggets are made with the same recipe consumers know and come in three shapes: pumpkins, ghosts and bats.

Tyson Spooky Nuggets are available in the freezer aisle at select stores — Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Aldi, H-E-B, Meijer, Albertson’s, Safeway and more — nationwide while supplies last. The SRP is $6.98.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.