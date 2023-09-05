The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of oysters harvested from Groton Approved area in Connecticut from Aug. 28–30, 2023, from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ and CT-020-SS, AQ with lots, L-30 and L-26B1 due to sample results showing potential contamination. On Aug. 31, 2023, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Aquaculture initiated an emergency precautionary closure of two approved harvest areas and recall of these oysters.

Oysters were directly distributed to retailers and distributors in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Oysters may have been distributed further from these states.

Contaminated oysters can cause illness, especially if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with pathogens may look, smell and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting or fever should contact their health care provider, who should report their symptoms to their local health department.

Symptoms of food poisoning

People can get sick with food poisoning after ingesting certain pathogens, like Salmonella or E. coli. Symptoms may vary depending on the pathogen and can range from mild to serious. The most common symptoms of food poisoning are diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever. Symptoms may start within a few hours or may take a few days and can last for a few hours or several days.

Summary of problem and scope

All impacted commercial harvesters agreed to voluntarily recall product harvested in Groton Approved area from Aug. 28–30, 2023. The affected area will remain closed until the source of contamination is identified and corrected, and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture has collected acceptable sample results to reopen the area.

FDA actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, oysters from Groton Approved area, harvested from Aug. 28–30, 2023, due to potential contamination of the harvest area. The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

Recommendations for consumers

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event — illness or serious allergic reaction — consumers can:

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if they wish to speak directly to a person about a problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.

Additional information

