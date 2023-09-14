Hardee's is welcoming a new Nashville Hot Chicken to the menu beginning Sept. 13. It will be joining Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken platform to include versions of Hardee's offerings like Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit at participating locations.

"At Hardee's, we're all about offering the homestyle foods our guests crave. We're expanding our famous chicken lineup with just the right amount of spice," said Mallory Jones, director of brand marketing for Hardee's. "The flavors speak for themselves. While there's a nod to our Tennessee headquarters, we know guests across the country will love this new flavor."

The menu items are available both in store and in the Hardee's App. The Nashville Hot Chicken platform will be a permanent fixture on the Hardee's menu.

Source: Hardee's