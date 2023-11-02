Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, a fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is introducing two new menu items featuring Nashville-style hot sauce.

The following offerings are now available:

Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito – Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with Baja rice, roasted veggies, melted jack cheese and chipotle aioli wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco Combo – Two flour tortillas filled with crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, lettuce and avocado slices, finished with a drizzle of chipotle aioli. Served with Baja rice, choice of black or pinto beans, and a lime wedge.

"There are so many variants of Nashville hot chicken, but we wanted to put an unexpected spin on it by incorporating it into two of Baja Fresh's favorite dishes for a welcome burst of flavor," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "Our aromatic seasoning blend and hot sauce combo has just the right amount of heat we know our guests will love."

The Nashville Hot Chicken menu items will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until Jan. 22, 2024.

Source: Baja Fresh