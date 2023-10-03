Burger King — the home of the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich — is celebrating with the launch of two ghostly menu additions just in time for Halloween. Starting Oct. 12, customers can experience the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries and the Ghost Pepper Whopper.

For the first time, the signature heat of the ghost pepper comes to the brand’s Chicken Fries, which have seen various innovations over the years — including Spicy Chicken Fries, Buffalo Chicken Fries, Jalapeno Chicken Fries and more. Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will be available in four-, eight- and 12-pieces with a choice of dipping sauce.

In addition, the Ghost Pepper Whopper returns to menus in time for Halloween. First introduced in 2022, the ghost pepper-inspired take on the brand’s flagship Whopper features a flame-grilled 100% beef patty stacked with melty spicy queso, crispy jalapenos, bacon and ghost pepper cheese, all on a toasted orange bun topped with black sesame seeds while supplies last.

“Earlier this year, we asked Guests if we should bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or introduce Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. The results were split, so we’re adding both products to our menus nationwide ... [for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants] this Halloween season, giving Guests multiple ways to enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and heat,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. “We’re excited for fans to have a new way to enjoy our signature Chicken Fries and bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper with an eye-catching orange bun achieved with the use of paprika, showing that spook-tacular innovations don’t mean you have to sacrifice quality or flavor.”

Burger King is also offering Digital Exclusive Trick or Heat Meal Bundles. Available beginning Friday, Oct. 13 through Halloween Day in the BK App and on bk.com, Royal Perks members can get a Ghost Pepper Whopper, four-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fry, small French fries, small fountain beverage and Hershey Sundae Pie for $13. The deal will also be available with an original Whopper and Chicken Fries.

Customers can get a limited-edition Burger King crown with purchase, featuring the sweetly spooky ghost pepper character that can be found on the special packaging of each product.

To find a nearby Burger King restaurant and sample these newly launched menu items, visit here.

Source: Burger King