Hardcore Carnivore creator Jess Pryles and Standard Meat Co. co-president Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld sit down with The National Provisioner to discuss their new line of sausages.

THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST

Hardcore Carnivore and Standard Meat Co.

Hardcore Carnivore and Standard Meat Co.’s new sausage line includes real hardwood smoke.

