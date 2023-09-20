Thick-cut and juicy, with beefy flavor and a texture similar to real meat, the MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger, their latest innovation, is a premium plant-based option that nails its namesake with elevated taste. Preparation for this patty is simple and takes under five minute.

"We know shoppers have been seeking a premium plant-based burger option – something that's already seasoned and truly tastes like meat, but with prep simple enough to fit their busy lifestyles," said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing, frozen foods, Kellogg Co. "The Steakhouse Style Burger is easy to prep, easy to cook, and deliciously easy to enjoy. We're excited it's hitting shelves just in time for the fall season. Whether it's busy weeknights, tailgates, or a peaceful night at home, these burgers are perfect for it all and provide that elevated taste we all love."

The MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger contains 42% less fat than a cooked ground beef patty, 21 grams protein per serving, and is a good source of fiber. It is also 100% plant protein, PBFA-certified and fully vegan, joining the brand's wide roster of plant-based offerings. MorningStar Farms aims to make plant-based eating easy and enjoyable for everyone.

The MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger is already rolling out in stores this month and can be found in retailers like Walmart, Publix and Target for an SRP of $9.19 that includes four quarter-pound vegan burgers per pack.

Source: Kellogg Co.