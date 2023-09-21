Jack in the Box Inc. announces the return of the Monster Taco along with a spicy twist on the specialty taco — introducing the extra spooky Angry Monster Taco. Ahead of Halloween, the Monster Taco is returning for the third year in a row in its original form alongside its spicy addition, both priced at two for $3. This spicier and never-before-tasted version of the Monster Taco, along with other limited-time items, will be available for purchase from Sept. 25 until Nov. 19.

Jack in the Box champions tacos of all sizes — from tiny tacos to monster-sized — and knows variety matters. An order of Monster Tacos includes two monster-sized tacos with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce. Its spicy counterpart, Angry Monster Tacos, are a spicy alternative wrapped in a red shell. Consumers can join the Jack Pack for early access to these two items on Sept. 20.

Monster Tacos, Angry Monster Tacos and other limited-time offers are available on Jack in the Box menus at restaurants nationwide, as well as on the Jack app and website, beginning Sept. 25 until November 19. For more information on these new menu items or on Jack in the Box, visit here.

Source: Jack in the Box Inc.