Lypid introduces their pork belly to the United States with two B2B flagship products, Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly. The plant-based pork belly's fatty and meaty textures make it a suitable ingredient for a multitude of dishes, ranging from traditional options to innovative creations.

The Lypid Pork Belly is a juicy, meaty plant-based meat made with fibrous plant protein, as well as proprietary PhytoFat. At the recent Plant Based World Expo 2023 in New York City, Lypid utilized their two products, Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly, to create distinct dishes to celebrate global flavors.

Smoked pork belly on pizza

Lypid collaborated with Yangming Spring, a Michelin Green Star-restaurant for three consecutive years, to craft a plant-based smoked pork belly pizza that left a lasting impression. This frozen offering, suitable for retail channels, highlights Lypid Smoked Pork Belly with vegan toppings on a classic hand-tossed Italian crust.

Braised pork belly on noodles

Lypid presented the plant-based braised pork belly noodles, a culinary creation that encapsulates the essence of Asian cuisine. This dish features Lypid's soon-to-be-released shelf-stable retail product, a harmonious marriage of the tender braised pork belly and savory scallion-flavor sun-dried noodles, sourced from Kungfood — an award-winning goose-fat dry-noodle brand honored with the Superior Taste Award and a five-star rating from The Ramen Rater.

Lypid gets first place

Lypid's innovative approach to plant-based cuisine earned itself first place in The Plant Base Taste Challenge at the Plant Based World Expo 2023 under the meat category with the Lypid Pork Belly. Judges and attendees marveled at the company's ability to seamlessly infuse diverse culinary traditions into one experience.

PhytoFat and beyond

At the expo, Dr. Michelle Lee, Lypid's co-founder and CTO, discussed "The Next Generation of Protein" during the panel session. She emphasized the creation of a pork belly experience through the fusion of technology and culinary artistry, highlighting the company's revolutionary plant-based fat, PhytoFat.

Lypid's commitment to redefining the culinary landscape through sustainability, taste and versatility continues to garner recognition. U.S. chefs, restaurateurs and sales professionals eager to become early adopters of Lypid's innovative products are encouraged to reach out by sending an email to info@lypid.co, or request samples on the website.

Source: Lypid