Flame Broiler, a Korean-inspired fast-casual concept focusing on simple, healthy ingredients, is making a spicy addition to its menu. After the resounding success of the limited-time offer, Flame Broiler is announcing that the Korean Spicy Chicken is here to stay, taking its place as a permanent figure on the menu across every location.

Inspired by the vibrant flavors of gochujang and sesame, Flame Broiler's Korean Spicy Chicken brings a spicy twist to their menu that balances with their signature charbroiled chicken.

"We wanted to create something that reflects the flavors of my childhood growing up in South Korea and Los Angeles," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler. "Our [Korean Spicy Chicken] is a celebration of [Flame Broiler]'s roots and embodies the essence of who we are while delivering a tasty experience for our guests."

Korean Spicy Chicken is available as a protein option for Flame Broiler's bowls and entrees. Guests can experience the new, spicy offering across all Flame Broiler restaurants. To order Korean Spicy Chicken at a nearby Flame Broiler location, visit here. For additional information on Flame Broiler, check out here, and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Source: Flame Broiler