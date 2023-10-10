Home Chef, a meal solutions brand available online and in retail, is launching a new ready-to-heat meal brand: Tempo. The new service in Home Chef's family of meal solutions offers single-serve, microwaveable meals that are ready in minutes and made with nutrient-rich ingredients — so having a fresh-made meal does not have to come at the expense of time or wellness goals.

"The Home Chef team is constantly looking for new ways to make mealtime achievable for more people," said Erik Jensen, CEO at Home Chef. "Tempo, our first new brand launch in Home Chef's decade-long history, allows us to serve easy meals to households that prioritize convenience and balanced eating in their routines."

Tempo is a suitable choice for those looking to balance flavorful meals with a busy schedule. Each Tempo meal is delivered straight to doorsteps nationwide and is ready to heat and eat in 4 minutes, saving customers time and effort at mealtime — no slicing, dicing or other prep required.

Tempo provides fresh meals made with nutrient-rich ingredients and full of protein and veggies. All Tempo meals contain only whole grains, are protein-packed with up to 30+ grams of protein per serving, and are also calorie-conscious.

"With all of the demands on our customers' time, convenience is a top mealtime priority – but no one wants to sacrifice great taste or nutritional benefit for ease," said Scott Payne, chief product officer at Home Chef. "With Tempo, customers don't have to choose between a wholesome, flavorful meal and how much time they need to spend in the kitchen."

Tempo offers 12+ meal options each week so customers can get a variety of cuisines and flavors with each delivery. Each Tempo meal is crafted by chefs who carefully blend bold flavors in easy meals that can support a balanced lifestyle.

Some of the upcoming meals Tempo customers can order include:

Garlic Sesame Chicken Stir Fry with Brown Rice and Green Beans.

Green Chili Pork with Quinoa, Fire Roasted Corn, and Peppers.

Harissa Beef Meatball and Couscous Bowl.

Basil Pesto White Bean Primavera.

Roasted Sweet Potato and Chickpea Bowl.

Teriyaki Beef and Edamame with Broccoli and Quinoa.

With Tempo, the more meals customers order, the more they save. Meals range from $10.99 to $13.49 per serving. New customers can get 50% off their first Tempo box, plus 20% off their next four boxes, when they sign up for Tempo with code TRYTEMPO50 (valid through Nov. 30).

Tempo is also giving away an exclusive prize package, including: a $100 Tempo gift card, bluetooth headphones, a cooler lunch tote, a daily planner, and reusable cutlery. Anyone can enter starting Oct. 9 by following Tempo on Instagram and Facebook and sharing how Tempo will help bring balance to the day to day.

Tempo is now available nationwide. To order Tempo meals or learn more about this new meal service, visit here. Follow along with Tempo on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Source: Home Chef