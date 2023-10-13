BurgerFi announces its return to New York City in late December 2023 and is bringing its chef-driven, award-winning burger with it. Along with the grand reopening of its flagship restaurant, BurgerFi is set to unveil its groundbreaking Better Burger Lab experience. Located at 1571 Second Avenue, the Upper East Side-restaurant will offer the brand's fresh, never-frozen 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. In addition, the Better Burger Lab will offer an exclusive lineup of limited-edition offerings.

As the flagship location, the restaurant will also serve as a venue for special events. Residents of NYC who become a V-Fi-P, or a member of the BurgerFi Rewards Program, might snag an invitation to an exclusive tasting event.

"As a born and raised New Yorker, reopening our Manhattan location is a personal passion point for me," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "In the city that never sleeps, we will have a late-night menu to make sure we are meeting the needs of our guests. Innovating around food quality and taste is a key win for BurgerFi, and we're no stranger to it. We value our guests and want to give them the power to help decide what's on our menu. The Burger Lab will create a unique experience that remains true to delivering BurgerFi's great service and great products."

Bachmann joined the company in July 2023 and brings extensive experience in the burger and pizza sectors. He plans to expand the brand's footprint by capturing opportunities in new markets and nontraditional space.

"This is an exciting new chapter for the brand," said Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. and founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital. "This is the 90-day mark for the leadership brought by CEO Carl Bachmann, who has made tremendous progress. The Board of Directors and I are extremely pleased and look forward to the Brand's continued success."

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit here. Download the BurgerFi app for free fries on a first order.

Source: BurgerFi International