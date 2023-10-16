FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces nine openings for Johnny Rockets. The most recent new opening, in Baghdad, marks the first Iraqi location, and is operated by Alanwar Alarabiya.

Since February, Johnny Rockets has also opened international locations in the following cities: Fortaleza, Brazil, Cumbica International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Talca, Chile, and one ghost kitchen in the United Arab Emirates. Johnny Rockets around the world serve the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers.

“Johnny Rockets is a timeless concept that we are proud to see succeed across many borders and formats,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We look forward to continued growth in Iraq, where we see the opportunity to capitalize on an impressive customer base.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries around the globe.

The new Johnny Rockets in Baghdad is located in the Alyarmouk neighborhood at The Four Streets, Allay 616, Ste. 17 Bldg. 105 Baghdad, Iraq, and is open 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week. The new location’s menu includes halal-friendly cooked-to-order burgers, as well as chicken options and more.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit here.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.