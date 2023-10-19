TGI Fridays expands its extensive range of frozen food offerings by introducing four new restaurant-inspired, single-serve meals. Available now at Walmart locations nationwide, these entrees include:

Whiskey-Glazed Chicken and Mashed Potatoes: Flame-grilled, boneless, skinless chicken topped with TGI Fridays' whiskey BBQ glaze and paired with buttery mashed potatoes.

Spicy Cajun Style Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo: TGI Fridays' spicy Cajun-style sauce, loaded with tender chunks of all-white-meat chicken, served atop al dente fettuccine.

Spinach and Artichoke Sauce Chicken and Rice: TGI Fridays' cheesy spinach and artichoke sauce paired with tender chicken, all served over cooked long-grain rice.

Whiskey-Glazed Pullled Pork Mac & Cheese: Pulled pork slow-cooked and smothered with whiskey BBQ glaze, served over hearty mac n’ cheese.

“We are excited about extending the TGI Fridays brand in the frozen meal category,” said Kathleen Schloth, senior vice president of brand licensing. “These new entrées bring restaurant quality and innovation to the frozen aisle, providing convenience and ‘That Fridays Feeling’ to enjoy at home.”

Source: Golden West Food Group