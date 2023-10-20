Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC, supplier of premium meats and Arkansas City’s largest employer, celebrated the grand opening of Walnut Valley Learning Center, its new onsite childcare facility, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 18. The 20,000-square-foot center will accommodate more than 100 children in a county facing a significant childcare shortage.

The facility is part of Creekstone Farms’ continued efforts to support its employees and be the employer of choice in the area. The center intends to have a meaningful impact on employees with children, but also the broader community, as the facility will free up space in other Cowley County childcare centers.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies attendees included Creekstone Farms CEO Yoshinobu Takahashi; Kansas Department of Commerce Deputy Director, International Division, Randi Tveitaraas Jack; City Manager Randy Frazer; Arkansas City Chamber of Commerce CEO Arty Hicks; Walnut Valley Learning Center Director Lora Walton; Hutton designer Catie Shaffer, and others. Approximately 50 people attended the event, taking advantage of being the first to tour the new facility.

“It is an honor to see this dream become a reality,” said Megan Stolle, vice president of HR and EHS at Creekstone Farms, during the event. “The pandemic brought a new shift of family values to the hearts and minds of the workforce, and it has been a privilege to work for such a compassionate company to see this project through.”

Creekstone Farms was named the 2022 Business of the Year by the Arkansas City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Source: Creekstone Farms