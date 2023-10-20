The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Del Valle Import and Export LLC, a Kenner, La., establishment, is recalling approximately 21,105 pounds of raw pork chorizo products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The raw pork chorizo items were produced from Oct. 1, 2021, through Oct. 18, 2023. The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date:

14-ounce plastic tub containers containing “Chorizo Olanchano Mezcla de chorizo Centroamericano Centroamerican Brand Chorizo Mix.”

The products subject to recall were produced in the owner's home and bear a false mark of inspection with establishment number "EST. 1150," which does not exist. Some products were sold in retail displays without a label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities. FSIS determined that the firm produced the pork chorizo products without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted here on the FSIS website .

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Wendy Arevalo, head of communications, Del Valle Import and Export LLC at 504-468-2167 or delvalleimportnola@delvallenola.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

Source: USDA's FSIS