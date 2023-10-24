TGW International, part of the EDGE Industrial Technologies group, is introducing a new seafood blade range featuring corrosion resistance.

TGW specializes stainless-steel, rust-resistant seafood processing blades and knives for all saltwater fish, freshwater fish and shellfish cutting and packaging operations, offshore and land-based. These knives aid with filleting, skinning, heading and slicing.

“We’ve seen knives that are needed in some of the most severe conditions imaginable such as processing the ships’ saltwater environmen, and now, the new TGW knives can last so much longer,” said Bob Woodbury, CEO of EDGE Industrial Technologies.

The key is an improved corrosion resistance process step for the company’s line of seafood blades. TGW blades provide industry-leading corrosion resistance, even in the toughest of cutting environments. While other blades rust in 24 hours on the processing ships, TGW blades achieved results of well over 100 hours with no corrosion whatsoever.

TGW fish processing knives use the highest quality 300 or 400 Series Stainless Steels available. Per instruction, the company can manufacture using 17-4 PH Stainless as well as M2HSS, carbide materials and other specialty materials.

TGW offers both off-the-shelf and custom knife designs for seafood and other meat processing.

Source: TGW International