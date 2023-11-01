To celebrate four years of maintaining carbon neutrality, protein producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is issuing a unique challenge to Canadians: a Disconnected Dinner.

Nov. 7 marks Maple Leaf Foods' second annual Little Changes Day — a time for collective action to protect the planet for future generations. The company's Disconnected Dinner Challenge calls upon Canadians to step up for sustainability and make little changes that can have a big impact on the environment.

Disconnected Dinner Challenge

Recent research reveals that almost half of Canadian families (48%) often watch TV while eating dinner. These are the findings of a study commissioned by Maple Leaf Foods among a nationally representative sample of 1,508 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum. The common practice of watching TV with dinner, taking place in approximately 5 million Canadian households, is one example of electricity generation that seems minimal, but collectively creates carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. The Disconnected Dinner Challenge promotes a dinnertime disconnected from screens that can reduce carbon emissions and help friends and family to reconnect with one another.

Breaking away from the TV screen for a brief period is an example of a little change that can have a big impact on the environment. It would take planting trees across more than 50 hockey rinks to offset the amount of CO2 generated by just one hour of TV watching by Canadian families.

"Our research shows that 86 per cent of Canadian parents say they'd like to spend more quality time away from screens and 18 per cent report that at least one family member is looking at a screen every meal," said Joe McMahan, vice president, sustainability and shared value at Maple Leaf Foods. "Maple Leaf Foods is committed to leading the charge in eco-friendly practices and to sharing ways we can come together to make a collective difference. Taking part in this challenge is just one way that families can help the planet while placing the focus on each other," he said.

Research suggests that using this saved time to connect through conversation or to embrace nature can improve creativity, focus and memory.

Six tips to help families disconnect to reconnect

In the lead-up to Little Changes Day, radio and TV personality Taylor Kaye will be raising awareness and sharing tips for how to participate in the Disconnected Dinner Challenge through traditional and social media.

"As a mom, I've witnessed firsthand how quickly children grow up. Mealtime moments are where lifelong connections are made and I hope Canadian families are inspired to take part on Little Changes Day. I am proud to be championing the [Disconnected Dinner Challenge] and to partner with Maple Leaf Foods whose eco-friendly thinking will connect families while making a difference to our planet," Kaye said.

Maple Leaf Foods has produced an infographic featuring six tips to help families disconnect to reconnect during mealtime:

Disconnected Dinner Challenge on Little Changes Day, Nov. 7. Image courtesy CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis, and its commitment to environmental sustainability extends well beyond its carbon-neutral anniversary and Little Changes Day initiatives. The company's Hamilton plant recently achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to eco-friendly operations. Furthermore, this spring, Maple Leaf Foods' Corporate Central Laboratory, situated in Puslinch, Ontario, earned the "Green" Status in the My Green Lab Certification Program. This marks the first certification of its kind awarded to a laboratory in Canada and represents the highest level of recognition from the international nonprofit organization.

These accomplishments are just two examples of Maple Leaf Foods' ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future, evident in its science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets and initiatives within its operations and its supply chain.

Maple Leaf Foods encourages all Canadians to turn off their TVs and participate in the Disconnected Dinner Challenge on Nov. 7 to celebrate the second annual Little Changes Day. Canadians are invited to share their plans to disconnect by tagging @MapleLeafFoods and using #DisconnectedDinner.

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods' commitment to environmental sustainability, visit here.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.