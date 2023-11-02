Steakholder Foods Ltd., an international deep-tech food company, is announcing that the company's biology team has successfully reduced the cost of its in-house growth media for bovine cell cultivation in suspension by just over 75% from prices just two years ago.

The high cost of growth media has been a significant challenge across the industry, hindering scalability and affordability. Steakholder Foods is on a mission to address this industry-wide concern by optimizing growth methodologies and creating scalable solutions, paving the way for industrial-scale cell production while substantially lowering the total production costs of cultivated beef.

The increased affordability of growth media is especially significant, as it is widely believed that technological challenges to the commercialization of cultivated meat will be overcome long before the economic challenges are met and cultivated meat becomes affordable to the consumer. Every cost reduction in materials can be another step toward putting cultivated meat on people's tables one day soon.

While reducing costs is essential, maintaining the highest yield and product quality is equally crucial, which is why Steakholder Foods' research and development efforts over the years have focused not only on cost reduction, but also on optimizing growth media in suspension to ensure that yields remain consistently high. Steakholder Foods' R&D team achieves this by testing replacements for individual growth-media components to optimize the formulation for beef cells without compromising the quality and quantity of the cells.

Dan Kozlovski, CTO at Steakholder Foods, said, "Our ability to achieve a significant cost reduction in growth media is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our biology team. It propels us toward our goal of making cultivated meat a viable, sustainable, and cost-effective solution for the future."

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.