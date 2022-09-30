Steakholder Foods Ltd., an international deep-tech food company in the cultured meat industry, announced that it has commenced development of a bovine cell line in the US, isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA is expected to be play a central role in approving cultured meat. In accordance with the regulatory guidelines published by the USDA and FSIS, Steakholder Foods is ensuring that the tissue samples that it collects are properly vetted and sourced from healthy animals, all as part of the company's aim of meeting the strict regulatory standards for approval in the U.S.

Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources with the aim of producing edible products in a sterile environment in order to ensure the aseptic conditions required for food safety.

Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods co-founder and CEO, said: "We are excited that our latest cell development activity is moving the company forward on its path toward regulation. By working with USDA-approved farms and animals, Steakholder Foods is demonstrating its commitment to quality and safety. We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production."

Source: Steakholder Foods