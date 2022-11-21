Steakholder Foods Ltd., (formerly MeaTech 3D), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, is announcing that it has filed a provisional U.S. patent application based on a unique formation of layers of tissue to achieve the characteristic tender flakiness of cooked fish.

The product structure is created with several layers and loose bonding between each layer. The new approach, which will be used with the company's 3D printing technology, is expected to enable the production of a wide variety of fish, seafood and cuts. The provisional patent application puts the company on a path toward leadership in the field of structured cultivated fish production.

Steakholder Foods believes that cultivated fish has the potential to help reduce anticipated supply-side shortages due to climate change, overfishing and ever increasing consumer demand. The company aims to make a valuable contribution to preserving marine ecosystems and wildlife by addressing the environmental challenges surrounding the aquaculture and fishing industries.

Arik Kaufman, chief executive officer of Steakholder Foods, said, "The filing of this provisional patent application is another significant step forward in our ability to 3D print a wide variety of species. We are passionate and committed to using our technological versatility to make both the terrestrial and marine animal protein industries more sustainable."

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.