The Honey Baked Ham Co. is announcing its holiday menu for 2023. This includes old and new options, with new offerings including Ham & Cheddar Biscuits and Take & Bake Sliders.

"HoneyBaked has been a part of family traditions for generations, thanks to premium, delicious menu offerings like our signature Honey Baked Ham with a sweet, crunchy glaze that's unlike anything else, along with mouthwatering sides and desserts," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Co. "Now, we're excited about the way our new biscuits offering allows HoneyBaked to be a part of even more holiday moments. Whether it's a classic feast or a holiday breakfast, lunch, or snack, every bite from HoneyBaked is a celebration that is truly special."

HoneyBaked also recognizes the evolving landscape of holiday hosts, catering to a younger generation of first-timers with no-mess, no-stress holiday hosting solutions to alleviate pressure.

Holiday campaign

The season kicks off with a fully integrated marketing platform titled "Every Bite is a Celebration," which introduces a brand-new holiday TV campaign for the first time in six years. These new commercials, along with the rest of the campaign tactics, celebrate the role HoneyBaked's food plays in gathering people together to create special holiday memories.

Additionally, this holiday season, HoneyBaked is introducing their Holiday Tastemakers: a select group of online ambassadors who will be sharing how HoneyBaked can help first-time hosts make their holiday gatherings special, as well as tips and tricks for entertaining with ease.

"Whether it's a Thanksgiving feast with the entire family, or a weekend brunch when everyone's in town, HoneyBaked is one of my secrets for delicious holiday hosting," said JoAnna Garcia Swisher, tastemaker and founder of lifestyle destination The Happy Place. "I'm excited to share how I'll be hosting with HoneyBaked, as well as my favorite tips for entertaining at every occasion this holiday season."

Holiday menu

This Thanksgiving, HoneyBaked customers can order their hams and turkey breasts with the signature, sweet and crunchy glaze alongside newer offerings like Biscuits and Sliders. All offerings are available at HoneyBaked locations.

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast: A bone-in half ham and turkey breast, both topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Customers can choose from four Heat & Serve sides.

Turkey & 3 Sides Meal: Customers can choose from either a Roasted or Smoked Turkey Breast with HoneyBaked's sweet and crunchy glaze, accompanied by a choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.

Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits: Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham & cheddar cheese generously piled on eight Southern-style buttermilk biscuits and topped with savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. This dish needs to bake for 20 minutes.

Take & Bake Sliders: A 12-pack of sliders available in two flavors, original Ham & Swiss or savory Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar. Both flavors of sliders are served on King's Hawaiian Rolls and ready in 20 minutes.

For those hosting or attending Friendsgiving feasts, HoneyBaked has their signature ham and turkey breast a la carte, as well as sides and desserts to complete the celebration.

Bone-In Half Ham: Smoked for up to 24 hours and handcrafted with a signature sweet and crunchy glaze, this ham is spiral-sliced, fully cooked, and ready to serve.

Turkey Breast: Available in Roasted and Smoked flavors, it's slow-smoked and seasoned premium 100% white meat. This product is handcrafted in-store with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully cooked and ready to serve.

Six-Side Sampler: Customers can mix and match any six HoneyBaked Heat & Serve sides to accompany their holiday meal.

Boneless Ham: A whole-size, boneless ham smoked 10–11 hours for a milder, lighter flavor. This ham is handcrafted with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully cooked and ready to serve.

In-store promotions:

Thanksgiving Gold Pick-Up Days: Customers can take $7 off any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal. They need to select early pickup at retail stores, only on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 2023. California only: valid only on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, 2023. Coupon required.

Christmas Gold Pick-Up Days: Customers can take $7 off any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal. This offer is valid only on Dec. 21, 2023, at all locations nationwide. Coupon required.

Online promotions:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Customers can take $10 off standard shipping when they select delivery between Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, 2023

Gold Shipping Days: Customers can save $5 on ground shipping when they select any of the following delivery dates: Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 2023.

The full menu is available at a nearby HoneyBaked location. Customers can visit honeybaked.com to buy online and pick up in store for holiday gatherings.

Source: The Honey Baked Ham Co.