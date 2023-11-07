Ross Industries Inc., a manufacturer of food processing machinery, announced a 7.5 million dollar expansion of its Virginia production facility. The new 24,000-square-foot building will increase Ross' product assembly capacity for its line of packaging, slicing, chilling/freezing and tenderizing machinery. The new building will add 24 electrical and mechanical assembly jobs to the company’s payroll.

Ross will build the new assembly hall adjacent to its existing building, which will increase the company’s footprint to over 100,000 square feet of operations, engineering and manufacturing space. It will also allow for more room for inventory management and warehousing of spare parts.

In addition, the company recently made significant capital investments in next-generation fabrication and manufacturing technologies, including a waterjet cutting facility, laser press brakes, a robotic welding station, and a fully automated line for tenderizer-blade manufacturing.

"This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant leap forward for Ross and a testament to our commitment to innovation in quality food manufacturing equipment. With the addition of this facility, we are proud to create 24 new job opportunities for skilled professionals, contributing to the economic prosperity of the region," said Jamie Usrey, president of Ross Industries.

Ross Industries was established in 1968 as a manufacturer of the 501 tenderizer, the first commercially available bone-in mechanical tenderizer. Today, Ross designs machinery to help processors streamline their food manufacturing and packaging functions to improve quality, productivity, and food safety while minimizing waste.

Source: Ross Industries Inc.