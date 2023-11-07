The animal feed industry can play a critical role in achieving corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, yet it is not widely understood, so companies are not fully leveraging available data. The American Feed Industry Association has opened registration for an educational symposium, "Feed Your ESG: How Feed Will Help Hit Sustainability Targets," which will equip industry experts, researchers and stakeholders with information on how animal feed can help them meet their sustainability goals.

"We look forward to showcasing how the feed industry and animal nutrition can be part of reducing environmental impact and improving the sustainability of food production," said Paul Davis, Ph.D., AFIA’s director of quality, animal food safety & education.

The AFIA Nutrition Committee determined the theme, topics and presenters for the program, with the goal that by exploring innovative approaches and best practices within the industry, the education program will provide valuable insights into how the animal feed industry can contribute to a more sustainable future.

The program will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in conjunction with the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo. Registration is now open, with an early bird fee of $65 available until Jan. 12. After this date, the registration fee is $85. Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early to take advantage of the discounted rate.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY