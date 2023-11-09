The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef announces its Grazing Management Plan Development Module. The module serves as a tool for cattle producers overseeing a grazing operation to develop and implement a written grazing management plan (GMP). It includes a downloadable template that can be customized to each operation's needs.

A written grazing management plan can help producers protect their operation while working to achieve their operational goals. Producers can create a more profitable operation by lowering input costs, decreasing natural resource use, improving herd health and reducing reliance on labor, all while managing healthy grazing systems.

“No two cattle grazing operations are the same, but one common thread is the important need to document ranch practices, both to provide opportunity for ongoing improvement and to serve as a succession plan for the future generation of ranch operators,” said Chad Ellis, USRSB chair and CEO of Texas Agricultural Land Trust. “Grazing management plans don’t have to be lengthy or complicated to be effective, and this resource serves as a great starting place to make everyday improvements on your operation.”

In 2022, the USRSB set High-Priority Indicator Goals and Sector Targets for the entire beef supply chain. Included in this work is a target to achieve 385 million acres covered by a written grazing management plan (GMP) by 2050. The Grazing Management Plan Development Module serves as key tool in the USRSB’s work to achieve its goals and targets.

Carefully developed using guidance from cattle producers and grazing and rangeland management experts, this tool is free to all cattle producers and can also serve as a tool for those working directly with producers on their grazing management. The USRSB also offers sector sustainability modules, which contain a series for cow-calf/stockers/backgrounders, feedyards, auction markets, packers/processors and retail/food service organizations. Also available are sector toolkits and a self-assessment guide for those looking to identify areas of success and opportunities for improvement. All resources are free to use. View all USRSB resources here.

Source: U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef