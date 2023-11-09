Riblets — the #1 most-requested item from MorningStar Farms — is making a permanent comeback nationwide after over five years.

Riblets are embarking on a "Return Tour" to reward loyal Riblets fans and welcome new ones, leading up to the nationwide return to retail in spring 2024.

"MorningStar Farms Riblets left shelves in 2018 and ever since then, loyal fans have petitioned, begged, and demanded to get Riblets back in their lives," said Joe Beauprez, Kellanova’s senior director of marketing, frozen foods.

MorningStar Farms Riblets will be returning to shelves in spring 2024 in two sauces, Sweet BBQ and Korean BBQ, and come in a convenient, ready-to-cook and -serve tray of two riblets for an SRP of $8.79. These vegan Riblets contain 26 grams of protein and have a sweet and tangy flavor.

Source: Kellanova