The American Lamb Board met with foodservice and trade magazine editors at the annual International Foodservice Editorial Council conference held last week in Louisville, Ky. IFEC is a nonprofit association dedicated to improving the overall quality of business-to-business communication within the foodservice industry and to promoting professional standards among its members. IFEC brings editors and public relations professionals together to exchange ideas, share resources and confer on editorial content for chefs and restaurateurs.

"It is important for the American Lamb industry to regain foodservice sales," said Peter Camino, ALB chair. "The IFEC gives us the opportunity to connect with chefs and foodservice operators about the benefits of American Lamb through the publications represented at the conference."

American Lamb Board’s new Culinary Marketing Manager Mariah Meurer and Executive Director Megan Wortman represented the American Lamb Board at IFEC.

American Lamb Board had the opportunity to pitch chef leads, recipes, and images for American lamb menu items to align with 2024 editorial calendars. Meetings were held with editors of Catersource, Flavor and the Menu, Foodservice Director, FSR, National Culinary Review, Nation’s Restaurant News, Plate, Restaurant Business and more.

The American Lamb Board sponsored two 20-minute Trends Sessions where chef Patrick Bosely of longtime family-owned and -operated Moonlite BBQ spoke all about mutton. Bosely prepared Smoked Mutton and Burgoo, Kentucky’s most famous stew. Bosely spoke about the history of mutton and how his family’s restaurant has kept the Kentucky tradition alive for over 70 years. Visit Moonlite Bar-B-Q's website for more information.

Source: American Lamb Board