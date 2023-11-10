Nearly three in four Americans can't imagine giving up the taste of beef. With the U.S. beef herd now at its lowest point since 1978 (USDA), chefs and retailers alike will be eyeing alternative sources of beef in the near future to meet consumer demand. Australia is a supplier of quality beef worldwide, with 855,000 tons of beef exported globally in 2022.

North American chefs, including Los Angeles' Jason Fullilove of Jason George Events, recently went "Down Under" to see the beef production in Queensland, Australia, firsthand as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's "Aussie Beef Mates" global program. The program is designed to introduce chefs worldwide to Australian beef — from its sustainable practices to its consistently high-quality eating credentials. In partnership with MLA, Trade & Investment Queensland will host a series of events throughout North America where Chef Fullilove and his fellow "Aussie Beef Mates" will share their experiences, knowledge and insights gained from their time in Australia through storytelling and unique dining experiences.

The event series kicks off Nov. 13 with Chef Fullilove hosting his own Aussie Beef dinner experience at Little City Farm in Los Angeles. The event will feature tender and flavorful Australian grass-fed, grain-fed and Wagyu beef from Queensland producers across a carefully curated, multicourse menu. The guest list includes exporters, importers, distributors, retailers and foodservice professionals, gathering to experience the taste of Australian beef as prepared by North American culinary talent. Subsequent Aussie Beef Mates events will roll out in New York City (Jan. 29), Toronto (Feb. 5) and Austin (March 3 and 12), featuring an array of culinary talent with learnings and inspiration about Australian beef.

Source: Summit Group