El Pollo Loco Inc., a fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is introducing its limited-time Carnitas Menu for the holiday season. Their menu celebrates the heritage of Mexican cuisine.

The new Carnitas Menu offers an array of options:

Carnitas Tacos: This dish features two corn-blend tortillas filled with pork carnitas, avocado salsa, cabbage, cilantro and onion, all topped with fresh avocado. It's a convenient choice for those seeking a handheld, flavorful option.

Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla: This quesadilla is prepared with a flour tortilla filled with tender pork carnitas, fresh avocado, melted cheese, zesty pico de gallo, and avocado salsa.

Carnitas Wet Burrito: This burrito consists of a flour tortilla enveloping pork carnitas, pico de gallo, pinto beans and sour cream. It is then generously covered in authentic green enchilada sauce, cheese, and garnished with fresh cilantro.

“Our Carnitas menu at El Pollo Loco is much more than just food; it's a tribute to tradition,” said Heather Gardea, vice president of research & development. “It takes time to prepare these carnitas, respecting the centuries-old traditions behind them, ensuring each bite is packed with bold and authentic flavors. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a taste of heritage in every bite.”

Two additional menu items, Pork Carnitas Nachos and Pork Carnitas Tostadas, are exclusively available through the Loco Rewards App for a limited time.

To celebrate the launch of these new menu additions, El Pollo Loco is leveraging TikTok influencers in a campaign called "Carnitas O'Clock." This campaign aims to showcase El Pollo Loco's fresh, high-quality ingredients featured in the latest holiday offerings through engaging beats highlighting the juxtaposition between the hours of slow simmering meat and the moments it takes to eat it.

El Pollo Loco also introduces the Festive Family Meal, designed for those looking to add a touch of tradition to their gatherings. Starting at $24, this offering includes eight pieces of signature fire-grilled chicken, three side dishes, and warm tortillas.

"Bringing families and friends together around the table is at the heart of what we do,” said Jill Adams, chief marketing officer at El Pollo Loco. "From quiet family evenings to the warmth of Friendsgiving gatherings, the home-style flavors of El Pollo Loco are the perfect addition for your cherished moments and everyday celebrations.”

The Carnitas Menu is available at El Pollo Loco restaurants now. To place an order, visit here, or download the Loco Rewards App and sign up for Loco Rewards to reap the loyalty benefits.

Source: El Pollo Loco Inc.