IHOP is introducing a new all-day menu that meets its guests’ two sides of cravings, both light and indulgent. On the lighter side of craving, the menu will expand to include Plant-Based Sausage and Avocado Toast. Additionally, the brand is introducing new dinner entrees featuring Sirloin Salisbury Steak and All-Natural Atlantic Salmon, which can be enjoyed with new lighter side options like steamed broccoli with garlic butter, yellow and green beans, or opt for a more indulgent side like loaded mashed potatoes or bacon mac & cheese. The menu also includes a new chicken quesadilla.

“At IHOP, we understand guests have an endless list of decisions to make when they are hungry, including where to eat, whether to eat in or dine out, and even what to order,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer at IHOP. “With our new menu additions, we are looking to provide joy to our guests with more choices such as our Thick ’N Fluffy French Toast, as well as new ways to enjoy IHOP regardless of where they fall on the two sides of cravings.”

IHOP’s new menu is available now at participating locations nationwide. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

Source: IHOP