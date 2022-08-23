IHOP has announced that it will now offer made-to-order Griddle Combos, Steakburgers, and Chicken Sandwiches on its Choice menu. The Choice menu is available across all dayparts, making it easier for guests to order their IHOP meal combinations both in-restaurant and through the brand’s updated mobile app and website.

Adding to the menu is the return of two IHOP seasonal favorites: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes and Scary Face Halloween Pancakes.

“Through our internal research, we found that over 80 percent of IHOP orders are currently customized in-restaurant and online. With more than 20 griddle flavors on our menu there’s a ton of choice for our guests, including our Buttermilk Pancakes, crepes, and French toast to build into a combo of your liking,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “There is a genuine sense of joy that comes with making and serving delicious food at a great price, and we know that any choice a guest makes will put a smile on their plate.”

To further amplify IHOP’s Choice menu, the brand has teamed up with Xbox to offer International Bank of Pancake loyalty members even more choices with offers. As the first loyalty program partner, IHOP has also added three exclusive Xbox-inspired meal combos to its menu for a limited time only.

IHOP’s Choice menu features an array of dishes and combos including:

Build Your Own Griddle Combos: All the breakfast options IHOP guests crave, with the choice to build their plate exactly how they want it.

Choose from pancakes, crepes, French toast, or Belgian waffle, plus two eggs your way, two bacon strips or pork sausage links.

Ultimate Steakburgers & Chicken Sandwiches: Choose from All-Natural 100% USDA Choice Black Angus Beef Steakburger, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Breast made with All-Natural Chicken, or Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast made with All-White Meat Chicken as the protein for the following sandwich options.

The Classic – American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & IHOP Sauce. The Classic with Bacon – Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & IHOP Sauce. Cowboy BBQ – Onion rings, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & tangy BBQ Sauce. Jalapeño Kick – Spicy blend of sauteed Jalapeños, Serranos & onion, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Big Brunch – Bacon, fried egg, crispy potato pancake, American cheese, & IHOP Sauce

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes – Two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. Combo tiers include:

Egg Combo – 2 eggs your way and golden hash browns. Regular Combo – 2 strips of hickory-smoked bacon or 2 pork sausage links, 2 eggs your way, and golden hash browns. Bacon & Eggs Combo – 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 2 eggs your way, & golden hash browns. Sausage & Eggs Combo – 4 pork sausage links, 2 eggs your way, & golden hash browns. Ham & Eggs Combo –A hearty grilled ham slice, 2 eggs your way, & golden hash browns. Ultimate Bacon & Sausage Combo – 3 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 3 pork sausage links, 2 eggs your way, & golden hash browns.

Scary Face Pancakes – A fluffy 7” buttermilk pancake topped with whipped topping eyes and smile, with a side of Mini OREO] cookies, glazed strawberries, & candy corn for decorating.

Xbox Menu Items:

Party Animals – Cupcake Pancake Combo with eggs over easy. Grounded – Big Brunch Steakburger with a side of buttermilk pancakes. Forza Family Feast – Four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, 8 hickory-smoked bacon strips, 8 pork sausage links, and 8 buttermilk pancakes.

The limited-time seasonal menu items are available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide through October 31. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

Source: IHOP



