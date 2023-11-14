Lineage, a temperature-controlled industrial REIT and integrated solutions provider, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Houston, Texas. Houston ColdPort is strategically located near the Jacintoport Terminal at Port Houston, an integral component of Houston’s international trade activity.

Spanning approximately 315,000 square feet, the new facility marks the sixth location in Lineage’s Greater Houston network and is designed to support many customer profiles and business needs, complementing the company’s additional locations across Texas as well as its global network of more than 400 facilities. Houston ColdPort offers integrated and streamlined transportation and drayage operations within the market to support import, export and domestic demand.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in Houston at such a pivotal time for the market,” said Brian Beattie, Lineage president of North American West. “The city has recently seen a surge in port demand amid congestion and other issues at the big ports on the West Coast. By adding ColdPort to our Houston network, Lineage’s customers have another option to help manage their costs and increase productivity. Additionally, they’ll have better access to our world-class global network.”

Lineage currently employs more than 1,200 team members across its 19 facilities in Texas, which have a combined capacity of more than 189 million cubic feet and approximately 532,000 pallet positions.

Leaders from Lineage, Boomerang Interests, Arco Design/Build and the Houston Port Authority gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Five years ago, we had a vision to become a leading developer of state-of-the-art cold storage assets,” said Andy Cyrus, co-founder and managing partner of Boomerang Interests. “The grand opening of Houston ColdPort marks the achievement of that goal. We’re thrilled to deliver Houston ColdPort to the Houston community, and extremely proud to partner with Lineage, the leading operator of temperature-controlled facilities.”

“This ribbon cutting is an exciting day for a whole team of contributors as we mark the completion of a vision that started in 2019 as a speculative cold storage facility and is now the home of Lineage in 2023,” said Eric M. Safko, CEO of Arco Design/Build Houston. “Maintaining flexibility in the design and construction process was key to our success, allowing Lineage’s operations to work within it. The facility contains approximately 36,000 pallet positions, 192 QFR Zone pallet positions and is temperature-controlled by the EXPERT Refrigeration System. We appreciate the ARCO team—everyone from our designers and construction staff to our third-party vendors who turned the vision into a reality. I also want to extend a special thank you to Boomerang Interests and Lineage for allowing us to be part of this incredible project.”

The Houston ColdPort facility began operating in October 2023.

Source: Lineage