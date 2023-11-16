Afflink is welcoming American Nitrile, the largest and only fully operational manufacturer of nitrile gloves in the United States, to its network of preferred suppliers.

John Ahearn, American Nitrile’s senior vice president of sales, said he hopes American Nitrile can earn Afflink's distributor members’ business and, together, the two companies can grow through hard work and collaboration.

“We are on a mission to manufacture the highest quality medical and industrial nitrile gloves and to deliver reliable products you can trust,” said Ahearn. “We encourage AFFLINK Members to help us in our mission of bringing back PPE Manufacturing in the United States.”

Sources: Afflink; American Nitrile