Krohne Inc. highlights the advanced hygienic applications of the Optiswitch 6500 to the food industry. This capacitance level switch provides a minimally invasive solution for point level detection of liquids, liquid-liquid interfaces and solids.

A key feature that makes the Optiswitch 6500 valuable in the food industry is its wide variety of available hygienic process connections. Unaffected by foam, condensate or buildup, the product can be set to detect foam, or even changes in media characteristics of the same liquid. The product is also resistant to CIP and SIP agents, which are often used in food operations.

The Optiswitch 6500 can be installed in any position, maintenance free, achieving very fast response times. The product is also fully compliant with FDA and EC1935/2004, in addition to being EHEDG and 3A certified, all of which are crucial standards for businesses in the food industry.

Typical applications of the Optiswitch 6500 range from small tanks in hygienic applications to tanks with tough, pasty or strongly adhesive media. The product can also provide block prevention, overflow protection, and dry-run and pump protection in tanks. A range of detections, from interface detection to high- and low-level detection to detection of foam, are all achievable with this hygienic switch. The Optiswitch 6500 provides accurate, hygienic and compliant detection to enable safe and successful production.

Source: Krohne Inc.