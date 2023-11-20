The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) teamed up with St. Paul Public Schools in a compassionate endeavor, distributing more than 700 high-protein snack bags to young students facing food scarcity. This initiative coincided with the AMSA 76th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC), which highlighted the pivotal role of meat in combating food insecurity within the United States. This thoughtful act allowed AMSA RMC attendees to give back to the local St. Paul youth, aligning with the conference's overarching theme of knowledge, innovation, and community.

Comprising a membership of more than 2,500 meat scientists and students from research institutions, meat processors, and meat supply companies both domestically and internationally, AMSA's membership is impactful. The cornerstone of its annual calendar is the RMC, an interactive scientific gathering covering the latest research and hot topics surrounding the production and distribution of animal protein products. Attended by a diverse group of students, professionals, and technical experts from academia, industry, government, and other sectors, the conference serves as the center for knowledge exchange and innovation.

During this year's RMC in St. Paul, AMSA's spirit came to the forefront. With careful planning and support from the host committee, Hormel Foods Corp., alongside the aid of Jill Westlund, St. Paul Public Schools' Nutrition Coordinator, the execution of the service project surpassed all expectations.

In expressing her admiration, Jill Westlund said, “I was inspired by the amount of work that the AMSA planning committee was willing to do behind the scenes to make this happen. Their generosity and determination were amazing.”

Ahead of the conference, the planning committee sought donations for the snack bags, which included the original CORN NUTS donated by Hormel Foods; Jack Links Sweet Barbeque Chicken Tender Bites donated by Jack Link's Protein Snacks; Edes Meats donated Beef Snack Sticks; and Tyson Foods Inc. provided a coupon for each bag.

One afternoon was earmarked during the conference for attendees to contribute their time and energy towards assembling the snack bags. The bags even featured uplifting messages and images, reflecting the commitment of AMSA attendees to spread positivity. An extra special touch included an encouraging, handwritten note by participating AMSA members.

This activity provided an impactful avenue for AMSA members attending RMC to give back to the host community. AMSA CEO Collette Kaster acknowledged, “It was a great privilege to integrate this activity into the Reciprocal Meat Conference. Not only did it tie in with some of our programming on food scarcity and the availability of high-quality meat and protein products, but it also represented an initiative near the hearts of many of our members. We thank our product sponsors and the St. Paul Public School District for facilitating this unique opportunity.”

Just before the Independence Day holiday weekend, the snack bags reached two schools catering to kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

Jill Westlund extended her gratitude, affirming, "This kindness was a blessing and truly made the students feel special. It was a wonderful way to highlight how science can positively influence the foods we eat. We extend a heartfelt thank you to AMSA for your generosity."