Perdue Farms is announcing that its Associate Resource Group, Groundbreaking Associate Inclusion Network (GAIN), has earned the 2023 Diversity Impact Award, ranking 12th in the national Top 25 Employee Resource Group (ERG) Award category. The Global ERG Network Conference & Awards Ceremony, now in its 14th year, took place in Washington, D.C., in October, and celebrated the exceptional contributions of Employee Resource Groups, Business Resource Groups, and Diversity Councils across various industries.

GAIN’s dedicated mission is to cultivate an inclusive environment that nurtures a sense of belonging among all associates of color at Perdue. This is the second Top 25 Diversity Impact Award for Perdue Farms, which stands as the only agricultural company to be recognized in the Top 25.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with such an illustrious award. It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Gary Miller, chief diversity officer at Perdue Farms. “At Perdue, we understand that the heart of our success lies in our people. GAIN is more than just an initiative; it’s a promise to our associates that their voices are heard, their contributions are valued, and their potential is limitless.”

Additionally, all Perdue Associate Resource Groups were collectively recognized with a Diversity Impact Spotlight Award. This award recognizes a corporation for Associate Resource Groups that had significant organizational impact. The organizations recognized were GAIN, DAFM (Disabled Associates and Family Members), POW (Perdue Organization for Women) and VARG (Veterans Associate Resource Group).

The honors received underlines Perdue Farms’ dedication to building an organizational culture that values diversity and inclusion.

Visit Perdue Farms to learn more about the company's diversity initiatives.

Source: Perdue Farms