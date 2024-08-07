Cargill has been recognized for its leadership in sustainably through the 2024 BIG Sustainability Awards. Business Intelligence Group named Cargill the recipient of both the Sustainability Leadership Award and Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award. These awards recognize organizations worldwide that have made sustainability a core part of their business strategy and practices and are having a positive impact on the sustainability of their organization and their industry.

Cargill is uniquely positioned in the food and agriculture system to help address many of the world’s most pressing needs – from supply chain continuity to climate action and food security. That’s why Cargill brings together farmers, industry, academics, NGOs and policymakers to work toward a more sustainable agricultural sector. Through technology and innovation, partnerships with NGOs and customers and meaningful investments, Cargill is delivering impact at scale globally.

The company received awards and recognition in two of the 2024 BIG Sustainability Awards categories:

Sustainability Leadership Award - Winner for its overall organizational impact.

Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Winner for its Hatching Hope program, created to improve nutrition and economic livelihoods by reaching 100 million people by 2030 through the production, promotion and consumption of poultry. Hatching Hope was co-founded with Heifer International and is implemented in partnership with Technoserve.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from BIG, celebrating the work our teams around the world do every day to help nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,” said Pilar Cruz, Cargill’s chief sustainability officer. “Challenges facing our food system are getting bigger, and the time to solve them is now. That’s why our teams are innovating for the future, partnering with farmers, customers and NGOs to drive change together.”

"At Cargill, they have put sustainability at the heart of everything they do," said Russ Fordyce, chief executive officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We're inspired by their dedication and excited to showcase the incredible work they're accomplishing."

Source: Cargill Inc.