U.S. Poultry & Egg Association will host its annual Poultry Market Intelligence Forum at the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta. An industry economist and industry experts will provide insights on how the domestic and global economies are performing and how regulatory issues impact the poultry and egg industries. This year’s forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 31, 2024, and is free for all registered IPPE attendees.

The program will include speakers sharing their perspectives on the state of the global poultry industry and their outlook for 2024. They will identify challenges facing the industry and discuss how the U.S. and international poultry industries are positioned to move forward. The speakers and topics of discussion are:

Domestic and Global Poultry Market Outlook for the Poultry & Egg Industry — Brian Earnest, lead animal protein analyst, CoBank.

Domestic and Global Outlook of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza for 2024 — Dr. David Swayne, consultant, Birdflu Veterinarian LLC.

2024 Washington Update — Christian Richter, principal, The Policy Group.

The 2024 IPPE will be held Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 and is a collaboration of three trade shows — the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

Visit here for more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging and other education offerings.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY