Plant-based Korean food brand Unlimeat launched its online store Nov. 10. The Unlimeat Shop showcases bestsellers like pulled pork and Korean BBQ, along with new offerings such as frozen kimbap. Furthermore, they plan to introduce limited editions, collaborative products and items popular in Korea through the online shop.

Earlier this year, Unlimeat introduced its pulled pork and Korean BBQ in over 1,000 Albertsons stores across the U.S. Additionally, the company has been supplying dumplings and other products to natural and organic stores in Northern California. However, there have been limitations to the range of items available in physical stores, and not everyone has access to the full product assortment.

Ryan Chung, co-CEO of Unlimeat, emphasized the significance of the online shop as a dynamic platform for engaging with customers, listening to their stories and showcasing new Unlimeat products. He said, "We have proactively connected with customers through initiatives such as operating food trucks and participating in festivals. While customers have expressed satisfaction with our products, many have consistently mentioned the challenges of purchasing our offerings. The launch of this online shop is our proactive response to address these consumer needs and establish closer communication with our customers. We hope this serves as an opportunity to more effectively connect with a broader audience."

Looking ahead, Unlimeat is preparing to unveil a diverse range of K-vegan concept products, expanding beyond plant-based meat and seafood. By opening their own online storefront, they will be able to more widely disseminate innovative products such as frozen kimbap.

Unlimeat Kimbap, a plant-based imagining of a Korean rolled-rice dish, is filled with plant-based Bulgogi or Tuna, garlic stems and pickled daikon radish. Unlike Japanese sushi, its rice is seasoned with salt and sesame oil, not vinegar. By freezing the kimbap, Unlimeat was able to prevent the seaweed from becoming soggy — it also allows for the kimbap to be stored for 12 months. Unlimeat's version is entirely plant-based and can be prepared and ready to eat after just 3 minutes in the microwave, offering a quick experience.

To celebrate the launch of their online shop, Unlimeat plans to offer various promotions. Currently, a free shipping event is underway to commemorate the launch of Chopsaluni, a frozen kimbap. Detailed information is available on the Unlimeat website or their social media channels, and product purchases can be made at unlimeat.shop. They plan to gradually expand their discount events and begin introducing sample boxes and subscription services to showcase new products.

Source: Unlimeat