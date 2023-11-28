In a world where processed foods and malnutrition are a growing concern, many individuals are turning to supplements packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals to fill the gaps. In 2019 in the U.S., 38% of all vitamin and mineral supplements were multivitamins. In 2021, Americans spent $8 billion on multivitamins alone.

However, research shows that multivitamins don't really have a proven effect. With the science coming up short, the team at Gelpro offers a more natural solution: beef liver.

"We believe nature holds the best solutions to our health," said Gelpro CEO Nagib Kassis. "All of our formulations are built on the belief that the best ingredients come from nature and can trace their roots in health and wellness back to our ancestral heritage. Of course, we use science to reinforce which ingredients we use and how we source and prepare them. But it all starts with the power of nature. Nature has a stronger place in the market than synthetic ingredients, fillers, or flowing agents, which is why we never use those in our products."

Gelpro's Organic Grass-Fed Beef Liver capsules contain ingredients sourced from Australian cattle that are both grass fed and grass finished. Their livers are processed in a simple, clean manner that involves freeze-drying the organs before milling and encapsulation.

The resulting supplement is non-GMO and doesn't have any antibiotics or hormones. In addition, it is a nutrient-dense form of natural vitamins. In fact, when created in a clean, non-invasive manner, as is the case with Gelpro's product, each dose of beef liver contains:

Protein.

Iron.

Copper.

Antioxidants.

Choline.

Omega 3 fatty acids.

Vitamins A (preformed), D and K.

In addition, all nine essential amino acids are present, as well as seven forms of vitamin B.

Gelpro's beef liver capsules fill the need for a multivitamin through a clean and effective supplement that provides the body with a natural source of many vitamins and minerals required for everyday life.

Source: Gelpro