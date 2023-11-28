Mama’s Creations Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, is launching its nationwide direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, offering popular MamaMancini’s retail products for delivery throughout the continental United States.

During the first phase of the platform launch, customers can shop online from a curated selection of MamaMancini’s bestselling products including Beef Meatball On-the-Go Cups, Beef Meatballs Family Meals, Turkey Meatballs Family Meals, Stuffed Meatballs Family Meals and a Meatball Family Meals Variety Pack. Flat-rate shipping within the continental U.S. market will enable timely delivery to customers, with the company’s facility in East Rutherford, N.J., handling warehousing and order fulfillment.

Adam L. Michaels, chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said, “Our move into e-commerce was the result of thoughtful planning and market analysis, to developing an efficient and sustainable business model that we expect will improve upon common industry pain points. To that end, our new e-commerce platform is a natural next step in our brand evolution and a reaffirmation of our one-stop-shop mission – expanding beyond our established nationwide distribution network to allow consumers to purchase their favorite items online and have them shipped directly to their home or business. This new channel allows us to dynamically change our offerings to address consumer needs, while capturing what we expect to be an incremental shopping occasion in select regions where consumers may have less convenient access to our products today.”

Lauren Sella, chief marketing officer of Mama’s Creations, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever direct-to-consumer offering, providing a new venue for our established national fan base to buy their favorite meals from the comfort of their own home. To support this launch, we will pursue a number of digital advertising and targeted social media initiatives, seeking to capture both incremental shopping occasions and untapped customer demographics. While we are starting with our bestselling legacy products, in time we will seek to expand our offering to include a wider variety of products. I look forward to continued brand-building efforts in the months ahead as we strive to grow sales, and ultimately, build sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Source: Mama's Creations Inc.