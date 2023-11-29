HPAI

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is advising the public that it has added Bolivia to the list maintained on the APHIS website of regions considered to be affected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This action follows APHIS' imposition of HPAI-related restrictions on the importation of avian commodities originating from or transiting Bolivia as a result of the confirmation of HPAI in that country.

HPAI is a serious disease and requires rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens. APHIS maintains a list on its website of restricted regions it considers affected with HPAI of any subtype.

African swine fever

USDA's APHIS is also advising the public that it has added Singapore to the list maintained on the APHIS website of regions considered to be affected with African swine fever (ASF). APHIS has taken this action because of the confirmation of ASF in Singapore.

ASF is a highly contagious disease of wild and domestic swine that can spread rapidly with extremely high rates of morbidity and mortality. A list of regions where ASF exists or is reasonably believed to exist is maintained on the APHIS website.

Source: USDA's APHIS