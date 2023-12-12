Meal delivery service Blue Apron is releasing a new line of fresh, premade and nonfrozen meals: Prepared & Ready. Consumers can order this new line of meals on blueapron.com and have them delivered straight to their doors starting Jan. 8, 2024. Meals start at $13.29 per serving.

Blue Apron created Prepared & Ready to meet growing consumer demand for a wider variety of meal options for different meal occasions. Prepared & Ready recipes feature a chef-curated menu with seasonally inspired produce, signature sauces and meats prepared sous vide, combining quality and convenience.

The new line has over 16 single-serve meal options, featuring a variety of cuisines, such as Italian and Asian-inspired dishes. Prepared & Ready includes dietician-approved offerings such as Carb Conscious meals, meals with 30 grams of protein and meals with 600 calories or less.

Over the course of 2024, Blue Apron will continue to add new Prepared & Ready recipes and menu categories.

Source: Blue Apron