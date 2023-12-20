Family-run Capitol Sausage and Provisions has automated the collection and maintenance of the compliance documentation required by its suppliers. The advancement furthers its mission to provide fresh, healthful and safe products and excellence in service to its customers.

“For more than 60 years, we have been focused on safety in the food supply chain through an established set of operating and handling procedures and product selection criteria,” said Lisa Driscoll of the quality assurance team at Capitol Sausage and Provisions. “Documentation is such an important part of the food safety process. It’s tedious and essential, but we have found efficiencies through ReposiTrak that allow us to reduce risk, increase accuracy and save time.”

Capitol Sausage and Provisions brings fresh raw product into its facilities to be used for wholesale distribution and processing, including customizable cutting and mixing of blends including stir fry and vegetable medleys. The company services retail grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, hotels and institutions throughout Connecticut and Greater New England.

The ReposiTrak Compliance Management solution combines the use of advanced optical character recognition and artificial intelligence technologies to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications. When documents are flagged as missing or out of date, ReposiTrak’s Customer Success Team will contact suppliers directly to make corrections. Compliance levels are available in real-time through a dashboard, and automatic notifications are sent when issues arise.

Capitol Sausage and Provisions and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network, with ReposiTrak’s more than 110,000 facility connections sharing documents and data to improve supply chain safety and increase product transparency.

Sources: Capitol Sausage and Provisions/Heart of the Harvest; ReposiTrak