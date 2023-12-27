A Nathan’s Famous Food Truck, alongside operators Melissa and Jeffery Bruner, is serving the Tennessee community after a tornado struck the area on Dec. 9. The food truck, where the Bruner’s work alongside their children and staff, is serving Nathan’s Famous All Beef Hot Dogs, Nathan’s Crinkle Cut Fries, Nathan’s Chicken Sandwiches and Nathan’s Famous Hamburgers. Nathan’s Famous Corporate donated cases of hot dogs and buns to assist the Bruner’s effort in the area. The Nathan’s Famous truck, run by Melissa and her family, is open 10 – 12 hours per day and serves 600 meals a day to the local community who was impacted by the tornado. The truck is located in the Autumn Creek subdivision and is partnering with Jeffery’s company, J&M Hospitality, and World Central Kitchen to help provide meals to those in need.

Melissa has been in the foodservice industry since 2002 and more recently expanded to working specifically with food trucks in the Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana areas. In 2022, the Bruners and their staff served 3,200 meals in 40 days to those impacted by the Dawson Springs tornado.

Source: Nathan's Famous