The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing plans to purchase pork products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Potential materials may include 111061 - PORK LOIN ROAST FRZ CTN-6/5 LB, 100891 - PORK HAM WATERAD SLC FRZ PKG-20/2 LB, 100182 - PORK HAM WATERAD FRZ CTN-12/3 LB and 111030 - PORK PATTY CKD PKG-20/2 LB. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 32 of the Act of August 24, 1935, with the purpose to encourage the continued domestic consumption of these products by diverting them from the normal channels of trade and commerce.

Solicitations will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed-price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on a Freight on Board destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered such a product if it is grown, processed and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest:

AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements, effective November 2023.

Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s).

New Vendor Qualification Checklist, effective Oct. 6, 2021.

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement web page.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang or Diana Dau David, who can be reached by phone at 202-720-4237 or by email at NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonnresponsive.

Sign up for updates available on the AMS Commodity Procurement webpage.

Inquiries may be directed to Contracting Specialist Kevin Day at Kevin.Day@USDA.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS