Host Kitchen creator Franklin Junction marks the third anniversary of their relationship with Nathan's Famous by landing exclusive license rights for all future virtual restaurants worldwide. The deal also includes rights to Nathan’s Famous sister brands, Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips and Wings of New York. The partnership has already expanded the Nathan's Famous brand to more than 150 new locations in the United States and Europe.

“As stewards of our brand partners, we invest heavily in the proprietary technologies behind our Host Kitchen platform which can accurately qualify, train, and market the operators to deliver the product and service of virtual restaurants to the highest standards for years to come,” said Franklin Junction CEO & Co-Founder Rishi Nigam. “We are honored to grow our relationship with Nathan’s Famous to our international markets in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve been able to grow and expand our Nathan’s Famous virtual kitchen network worldwide. That growth and expansion largely has to do with us working with Franklin Junction, a proven leader in the food delivery business using their vision, innovation, and technology to help the category expand exponentially worldwide,” said Phil McCann, vice president of marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “Importantly, Franklin Junction’s Operations teams have worked closely with us to ensure our world-famous menu items are delivered to our guests hot, delicious, and at their convenience.”

Franklin Junction's Host Kitchen experts have successfully interpreted Nathan's Famous signature hot dogs and a variety of menu items into dozens of locations worldwide, without losing the quality, freshness and authenticity of their signature New York flavors. The Nathan's menu also includes chicken tenders and hand-dipped chicken sandwiches and includes a line of fresh Angus beef burgers, as well as a New York Cheesesteak. Consumers can order Nathan's Famous powered by Franklin Junction on major delivery platforms in each market.

Source: Nathan's Famous