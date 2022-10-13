Restaurant e-commerce trailblazer, Franklin Junction expands their prosperous relationship with Nathan's Famous by opening 25 additional Host Kitchen locations in the past month. The partnership has now expanded the iconic Nathan's Famous brand to more than 80 new locations in less than two years. Franklin Junction's ability to translate the iconic American restaurant's beloved full menu to scale, all while ensuring quality and consistency, has enabled Nathan's Famous to preserve its reputation as the world's premier hot dog brand and serve "The Flavor of New York" to generations to come.

"Our fruitful partnership with Nathan's Famous speaks to the way we are able to work with iconic restaurant brands to untap new markets, increase visibility to new demographics of consumers, broaden geographic reach without capital expenditure, and offer avenues for incremental revenue," shares Bob Pascal, Chief Revenue Officer of Franklin Junction. "Our increasing number of Nathan's Famous Host Kitchen concepts have re-engaged and introduced a new group of consumers to the comforting nostalgia of this American institution."

"Franklin Junction is helping power our growth and reinforce us as a household name across the country," stated Vice President of Operations, Oliver Powers. "Our newest round of Host Kitchen openings in Ohio only speaks to the success of this partnership and Franklin Junction's integral role in the future of restaurant e-commerce."

Franklin Junction's Host Kitchen experts have successfully interpreted Nathan's Famous signature hot dogs and a variety of menu items into dozens of locations nationwide, without losing the quality, freshness and authenticity of their signature New York flavors. The Nathan's menu includes hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, onion rings and a rotisserie hot honey half chicken. Nathan's Famous boasts a line of fresh Angus beef burgers, a New York Cheesesteak featuring Pat LaFrieda beef, and premium milkshakes. Order Nathan's Famous powered by Franklin Junction Host Kitchen on major delivery platforms including DoorDash, UberEats and Deliverbee.

Source: Franklin Junction