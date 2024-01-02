Associated Grocers of Baton Rouge, in support of its 240 independent retailers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas, has advanced efforts to comply with the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through automation with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. As the world’s largest operating traceability network, the ReposiTrak solution enables the exchange and maintenance of FDA-required data between the co-op’s suppliers, distribution center and retail locations.

“As an organization, it is our mission to provide our retailers with technologies that drive results and simply the overall responsibilities of running a retail grocery store,” said David Politz, senior vice president and chief information officer of AGBR. “Food traceability adds a new layer of complexity to day-to-day operations for many – if not all – of our members, and it was important to us to tackle this problem and find a solution that works for the retailer.”

“The ease of use and extremely low cost are what drew us to the solution,” Politz said. “Through the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, there is a level of comfort in knowing that we’re capturing the data required by the FDA and that it’s being assembled and stored for us according to the FSMA 204 law. Additionally, we, and our suppliers and retailers, have direct access and visibility to that information. Lastly, the ReposiTrak solution enables us to shoulder as much of the burden as possible and, therefore, ease the obligation of our retailers.”

