The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo officially kicked off Jan. 4 with a parade through Denver's downtown streets, featuring 30 longhorn cattle, horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats. This year's events are set for Jan. 6 – 21, 2024, at the National Western Complex.

Held every January since 1906, The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo is a Denver tradition that honors Old West heritage as the nation's premier livestock, rodeo and horse show, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. Attracting over 660,000 guests each year, the 16-day event welcomes attendees from 45 states and 30 countries to experience a variety of Western traditions in Denver.

Denver and the state of Colorado are the gateway to the American West, making it a suitable city to welcome the annual celebration and honor the region's diverse history with events such as the Mexican rodeo, an African American Heritage rodeo and an abundance of Indigenous art.

Below are some event highlights:

Pro Rodeos - Bulls and broncos, cowboys and cowgirls — rodeo's top athletes from around the country roll into Denver for the first major pro rodeo of the season.

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 7, 2024 - Filled with cultural pageantry, the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza features Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping and Mariachis.

Olympics-style Horse Jumping Events, Jan 12, 2024 - The National Western Stock Show hosts two horse jumping competitions: the Grand Prix and Gambler's Choice. These events combine show jumping technique and precision that require absolute cooperation and teamwork between horse and rider.

Xtreme Dog Shows, Jan. 15 and 16, 2024 - Dog lovers unite for a show full of tricks, aerial stunts and comedy antics, all performed by dogs

Grounds Admission – The Stock Show includes acres of shopping and over 300 free events and activities.

78th Annual Steer at The Brown Palace - Perhaps the city's most unique and time-honored Denver tradition will be celebrated this year on January 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event will take place in the Brown Palace Atrium Lobby where the guest of honor, the National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer, joins for afternoon tea.

Those looking to enjoy authentic Western cuisine should check out Denver's oldest restaurant, The Buckhorn Exchange. This restaurant has served many Wild West historic figures and offers options like buffalo prime rib, Colorado lamb, elk and Gramma Fanny's pot roast with Colorado beef brisket.

Source: Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau